Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,730 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises approximately 4.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $134,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Credicorp by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $84,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 282,869 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 494,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 280,361 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock opened at $225.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $228.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $10.9577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

