Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $2,363,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,833,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,383,020. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 279,407 shares of company stock valued at $11,873,864. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 340.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 332,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 257,301 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.