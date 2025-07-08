Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of CPRT opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99. Copart has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 152.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

