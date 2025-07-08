Consolidated Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,277 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 6.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,676,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

