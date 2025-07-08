ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

