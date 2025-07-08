Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,828,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,207,000 after acquiring an additional 599,582 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,834,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,940,000 after acquiring an additional 133,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,339,000 after acquiring an additional 84,163 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Confluent by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $81,092,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 267,079 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,975. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $678,799.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,169,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,655,380.68. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,193. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.