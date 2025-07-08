Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,107 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,565 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,793,000 after buying an additional 810,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,649,000.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of KWEB opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.
