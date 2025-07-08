Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 992 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ENB opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.679 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

