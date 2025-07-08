Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

