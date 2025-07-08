Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4%

MBB opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.