Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $661,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cigna Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $313.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

