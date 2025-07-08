Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,488,000 after buying an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,981,000 after acquiring an additional 162,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 481,544 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 852,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

