Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,103,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2,303.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,517,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,974 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,772,000 after buying an additional 2,204,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,587,000 after buying an additional 2,065,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

