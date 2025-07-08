Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 52,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 90,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF opened at $425.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $428.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.47. The company has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

