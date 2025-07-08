Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $105.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.