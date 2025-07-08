Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 713.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.