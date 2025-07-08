Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 413 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ADBE opened at $376.93 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.34. The company has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

