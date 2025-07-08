Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 19,270 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 675,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

