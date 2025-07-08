Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,643 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 171.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.