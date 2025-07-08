Comtex News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX) vs. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Financial Contrast

Comtex News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Comtex News Network and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtex News Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 FactSet Research Systems 3 6 0 0 1.67

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $444.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Comtex News Network.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Comtex News Network has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comtex News Network and FactSet Research Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtex News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $2.20 billion 7.71 $537.13 million $13.84 32.34

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Comtex News Network.

Profitability

This table compares Comtex News Network and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtex News Network N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 23.30% 31.59% 15.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Comtex News Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Comtex News Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtex News Network

(Get Free Report)

Comtex News Network, Inc. provides electronic real-time news, and content and proprietary market products in the United States. The company receives, enhances, combines, and filters news and content received from national and international news bureaus, agencies, and publications. Its products comprise CustomWires, the real-time and subject-specific newswires, such as finance, business, foreign exchange, and public companies, as well as real-time trading data in the global stock markets, commodities and futures prices, SEC filing information, personal investment news, economic indicator data, international trade policies, business news, IRS bulletins, and actions from the global financial institutions; and Comtex Top News that include editorial news summaries in 29 categories. The company also provides feed products and custom solutions; and SmarTrend products for managing investments. Comtex News Network, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

