CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,672,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,620 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $406,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

