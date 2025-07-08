Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 207,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 119,956 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Citigroup by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

