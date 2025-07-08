China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 743 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $772.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $771.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $732.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

