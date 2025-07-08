China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,629 Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insmed by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $126,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $45,773,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Insmed by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,647,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $138,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,273. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. J. Mcgirr sold 3,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $219,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,164.21. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. Insmed’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.