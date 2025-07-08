China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,192 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $408.32 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.66 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.47 and a 200 day moving average of $369.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.26.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

