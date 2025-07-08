China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Duolingo by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.53.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $2,619,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.65, for a total value of $3,676,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,516,908.25. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $26,336,880 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $396.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 195.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

