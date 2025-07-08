China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 95,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

