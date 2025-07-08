Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Chemed Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $461.20 on Friday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $458.08 and a 52 week high of $623.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.46 and its 200 day moving average is $562.74. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

