Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Trading 14.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 168.80 ($2.30). 161,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 64,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($2.01).

Celebrus Technologies Trading Up 14.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Celebrus Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

About Celebrus Technologies

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

