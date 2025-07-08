Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVNA. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

NYSE CVNA opened at $357.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $359.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,663,075.83. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total transaction of $19,746,817.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,591,914.41. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,379,861 shares of company stock valued at $443,986,545 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

