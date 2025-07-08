CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 865,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,490. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,990 shares of company stock worth $3,232,086. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

