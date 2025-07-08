Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after acquiring an additional 747,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,698,000 after acquiring an additional 224,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

