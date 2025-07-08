Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 407 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 653,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

