Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,254,000. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.