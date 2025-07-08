Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

