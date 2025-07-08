Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,251,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.4%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.85%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

