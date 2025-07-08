Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,254 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 285.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

