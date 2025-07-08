Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,653 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.