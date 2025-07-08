Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $221,000 Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2,814.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.