Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 393 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3%

AZN stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

