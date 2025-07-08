Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,583 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 153,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $59.69.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

