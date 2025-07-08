Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $122.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.