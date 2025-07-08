Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Stock Position Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.