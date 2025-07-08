Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

