Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 5,631 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,912,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 408,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

