Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

