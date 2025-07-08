Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 7.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.2% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in W.P. Carey by 4.3% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 185.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

