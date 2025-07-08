Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $321,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 265,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000.

SCHV stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

