Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.