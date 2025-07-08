Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Aflac were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,340,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,640,000 after acquiring an additional 653,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,465,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,042,000 after buying an additional 288,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after buying an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,154,000 after buying an additional 556,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:AFL opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.